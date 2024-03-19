Reagan National, Dulles Airport add more than a dozen new concessions

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority will be adding new concessions to Reagan National Airport and Dulles International Airport.

If you can’t find something you like to eat at Reagan National Airport or Dulles International Airport, you may not be looking hard enough.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority continues to add new concessions to both airports, with more than a dozen on the “coming soon” list. At Reagan National, many have a local connection.

Additions coming to Reagan National this year include a LEGO store, Eastern Market, which pays homage to D.C.’s Eastern Market on Capitol Hill; Solid State Books, a Black-owned independent bookstore on D.C.’s H Street Corridor; Mi Vida, an airport outpost from the Mexican restaurant at The Wharf; and Maryland-based salad and wrap chain Nalley Fresh.

Reagan National is also getting a new location for Starbucks, as well as another newspaper and travel essentials store: Monumental News.

At Dulles, opening this year is Plum Market, selling organic and local items; Brighton, selling jewelry and leather goods; five new travel essentials stores: The Goods @IAD, IAD Express, Capital Supply Co., Washington Essentials and Relay, the latter of which will also sell gourmet snacks.

Arlington, Virginia-based juice and smoothie chain South Block will also be coming to Dulles later this year. Starbucks is opening a new location at Dulles as well.

There have already been several new additions this year, including Ink by Hudson, Freshii, Potbelly, Hudson, Brookstone and Market 1962 at Dulles, and Inside the Beltway at Reagan National. Both airports have also installed 24/7 automated vending stations with fresh salads, bowls and wraps.

“Having a mix of local and national brands at our airports represents added value for passengers. We continue to seek out new brands that showcase the Washington region experience,” said Jaimini Erskine, vice president for marketing and concessions for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority.

Both airports added several new concessions last year as well, many with local roots.

Reagan National and Dulles saw a combined 50.6 million passengers in 2023, a record for the combined total.

The Airports Authority’s concessions redevelopment began in 2022. By the end of 2026, more than 80 new retail and dining options will open at both airports.

