Tons of new food and shopping coming to Reagan National, Dulles airports — including Michelin-rated restaurant

Reagan National Airport and Dulles International Airport are getting two dozen new concessions additions, with construction expected to begin later this year.

Gatsby, an outpost of D.C.'s popular Capital Riverfront restaurant of the same name, is opening at Dulles. Among the additions is a new restaurant at Dulles from D.C.-celebrity chef Fabio Trabocchi, whose Van Ness neighborhood Italian restaurant Sfoglina received a Michelin Guide Bib Gourmand rating last year. Rappahannock Oyster Co. which serves local oysters is headed to Dulles.

Many of the additions are D.C.-area companies, including a new restaurant at Dulles from D.C.-celebrity chef Fabio Trabocchi, whose Van Ness neighborhood Italian restaurant Sfoglina received a Michelin Guide Bib Gourmand rating last year.

The new concessions represent the latest awards in the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority’s multi-year concessions redevelopment plans.

At Reagan National, 10 new concessions will be added:

Neighborgoods D.C., a gift shop

Boss, a men’s and women’s apparel store

Compass Coffee, the coffee chain founded in D.C. in 2014

D.C. Arts District Market, an apparel and gift shop with “just walk out” payment technology and 24-hour automated retail

Inside the Beltway, a travel convenience necessities store with grab-and-go snacks

Dos Toros Taqueria

Atlas Brew Works, whose D.C. locations are in Ivy City and by Nats Park

Zeke’s Coffee, a Maryland-based coffee shop with a grab-and-go menu

Cava Mezze Grill

Half Moon Empanadas

At Dulles, 14 new concessions have been lined up.

Three new locations for Hudson and Hudson newsstands, two of which will have Amazon’s “just walk out” payment technology

Market 1962, with pre-packaged snacks and convenience products

Brookstone, the electronics store airport staple

Starbucks (a new location, in addition to others)

Ink by Hudson, a bookstore that trends toward popular culture and literature

Potbelly

Gatsby, an outpost of D.C.’s popular Capital Riverfront restaurant of the same name

Sfoglina (Fabio Trabocchi’s new restaurant, as mentioned above)

Rappahannock Oyster Co., serving local oysters

Auntie Anne’s pretzel shop

Union Kitchen, an outpost for D.C.’s Union Kitchen which runs several grab-and-go stores in D.C.

MWAA’s concessions partner is Marketplace Development.

“The brands selected will provide customers with a curated Washington region experience,” said Jaimini Erskine, Airports Authority vice president for market and concessions. “In this round, numerous proposals were submitted from operators who will bring local flavors and a greater variety of offerings for a memorable experience for our airport passengers.

MWAA’s phased concessions redevelopment began in 2022. Five new concessions from the first phase are in various stages of design and construction at both airports, and are expected to open this summer.

By the end of 2026, more than 80 new retail and dining options will be open at both airports.