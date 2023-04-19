Tons of new food and shopping coming to Reagan National, Dulles airports — including Michelin-rated restaurant

Reagan National Airport and Dulles International Airport are getting two dozen new shops and restaurants, with construction expected to begin later this year.
Many of the additions are D.C.-area companies, including a new restaurant at Dulles from D.C.-celebrity chef Fabio Trabocchi, whose Van Ness neighborhood Italian restaurant Sfoglina received a Michelin Guide Bib Gourmand rating last year.
The new concessions represent the latest awards in the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority’s multi-year concessions redevelopment plans.
At Reagan National, 10 new concessions will be added:
- Neighborgoods D.C., a gift shop
- Boss, a men’s and women’s apparel store
- Compass Coffee, the coffee chain founded in D.C. in 2014
- D.C. Arts District Market, an apparel and gift shop with “just walk out” payment technology and 24-hour automated retail
- Inside the Beltway, a travel convenience necessities store with grab-and-go snacks
- Dos Toros Taqueria
- Atlas Brew Works, whose D.C. locations are in Ivy City and by Nats Park
- Zeke’s Coffee, a Maryland-based coffee shop with a grab-and-go menu
- Cava Mezze Grill
- Half Moon Empanadas
At Dulles, 14 new concessions have been lined up.
- Three new locations for Hudson and Hudson newsstands, two of which will have Amazon’s “just walk out” payment technology
- Market 1962, with pre-packaged snacks and convenience products
- Brookstone, the electronics store airport staple
- Starbucks (a new location, in addition to others)
- Ink by Hudson, a bookstore that trends toward popular culture and literature
- Potbelly
- Gatsby, an outpost of D.C.’s popular Capital Riverfront restaurant of the same name
- Sfoglina (Fabio Trabocchi’s new restaurant, as mentioned above)
- Rappahannock Oyster Co., serving local oysters
- Auntie Anne’s pretzel shop
- Union Kitchen, an outpost for D.C.’s Union Kitchen which runs several grab-and-go stores in D.C.
MWAA’s concessions partner is Marketplace Development.
“The brands selected will provide customers with a curated Washington region experience,” said Jaimini Erskine, Airports Authority vice president for market and concessions. “In this round, numerous proposals were submitted from operators who will bring local flavors and a greater variety of offerings for a memorable experience for our airport passengers.
MWAA’s phased concessions redevelopment began in 2022. Five new concessions from the first phase are in various stages of design and construction at both airports, and are expected to open this summer.
By the end of 2026, more than 80 new retail and dining options will be open at both airports.