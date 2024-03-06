Greenheart Juice Shop opens its fifth Northern Virginia location in Courthouse

Greenheart Juice Shop, whose first pressed juice and smoothie store opened more than a decade go, opens its newest Northern Virginia location March 9 — with another location coming later this year.

Greenheart's menus include juices and smoothies, as well as fruit and granola bowls, toasts and waffles, and grab-and-go salads. (Courtesy Greenheart) Greenheart's menus include juices and smoothies, as well as fruit and granola bowls, toasts and waffles, and grab-and-go salads. (Courtesy Greenheart) Greenheart Juice Shop, whose first pressed juice and smoothie store opened more than a decade ago, opens its newest Northern Virginia location this weekend — with another location coming later this year.

The Courthouse Greenheart Juice Shop is at 2016 Wilson Blvd., in a space previously occupied by Rako Coffee Roasters, which closed in late 2022.

Greenheart’s menus include juices and smoothies, as well as fruit and granola bowls, toasts and waffles, and grab-and-go salads. It will also launch a line of citrus juices.

“We have a saying, ‘You deserve to feel good,'” said Alicia Swanstrom, director of operations for Greenheart Juice Shop. “Those are words we live by, whether it’s through uplifting guest interactions, our clean ingredients that help people feel their very best or thoughtful spaces that feel good to be in.”

Swanstrom opened the original Greenheart Juice Bar & Cafe in Leesburg, Virginia in 2013.

In 2022, the small chain was acquired by Northern Virginia restauranteurs Reese Gardner and Jason Fisher, who are regular Greenheart customers. The pair, whose Wooden Nickel Bar Company’s restaurants include Dudley’s Sport and Ale, the largest sports bar in the D.C. area, will continue expanding the Greenheart business.

Another location is scheduled to open at the Western Market Food Hall in D.C.’s Foggy Bottom neighborhood, its first location outside of Northern Virginia. In addition to the original location in Leesburg, there are others in Ballston, Vienna and Aldie.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.