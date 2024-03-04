Live Radio
Need a restaurant week fix? Vienna is the place to go

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

March 4, 2024, 6:03 AM

Roberto's Ristorante Italiano is among more than 50 restaurants participating in Vienna's restaurant week.(Courtesy Town of Vienna)

Foodies who are craving a good deal might want to check out restaurant week in Vienna, Virginia, where dozens of businesses are now offering discounts.

It runs through Sunday, March 10.

This is the third year for Vienna Restaurant Week, sponsored by the Town of Vienna Economic Development Department. More than 50 restaurants are participating, which is roughly the same number as last year.

They include Asian, Italian, French, Lebanese, Indian and Latin American restaurants, as well as fast-casual spots and ice cream shops.

Some restaurants are offering multi-course, prix fixe menus. Some have added specials or new items to their menus for restaurant week.

Here is a list of participating restaurants in Vienna.

