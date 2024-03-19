Carbonara: Old School Italian brings Southern Italy to Ballston

Northern Virginia restauranteur Mike Cordero has opened Carbonara: Old School Italian & Wine Bar in Ballston.

As the name implies, Cordero is going back to his roots as an old-school Italian restaurant, with everything made in-house, including fresh pasta daily, Sicilian pizza, baked Italian dishes and seafood. Classics on the menu are beef carpaccio, linguini Cardinale, Chicken Cacciatore and stuffed cannoli.

Cordero Hospitality, which includes his sons Nick and Anthony, signed a 20-year lease for the 4,000-square-foot space at 3865 Wilson Blvd. in the Ballston Gateway Building in 2022. It was initially expected to open last summer, but construction, permitting and inspection delays pushed the opening back. It officially opened March 18.

Carbonara includes a 1,500-square-foot outside patio, two al fresco bars, and a wine list from all regions of Italy. The see-through wine rack holds more than 1,000 bottles.

Live entertainment some nights will include traditional Italian music.

“I put my heart into Carbonara to create a new menu concept that features old school cuisine that reflects my early years as an Italian chef. I worked closely with my sons on this project, and instilled my passion for cooking Italian cuisine,” Cordero said.

Cordero Hospitality’s other restaurants include Taco Rock, Don Tito, Don Taco, Barley Mac, Rockwood, and Bronson Bier Hall.

