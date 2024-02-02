José Andrés restaurant The Bazaar will recognize employee union

Chef José Andrés' D.C. restaurant The Bazaar has voluntarily agreed to recognize a bargaining unit to represent its workers.

“As an independent restaurant group based in Washington for over three decades amidst the most challenging of times, we are proud to have created places to work that are safe and equitable, with dignity for all,” José Andrés Group said in a statement Friday. “We hope in coming to the table together we can work cooperatively to preserve good jobs that will employ workers for years to come.”

On Jan. 31, Unite Here Local 25 said it would represent employees at The Bazaar, after a supermajority of employees expressed interest. No union vote by employees has been taken yet.

“We deeply appreciate the José Andrés Group for standing by their values and doing the right thing. We anticipate productive conversations at the bargaining table as we work together to make sure the jobs at the Bazaar reflect its overall commitment to excellence,” Executive-Secretary Treasurer of Local 25 Paul Schwalb said in a statement to WTOP.

The union would represent about 140 employees, including hosts, food runners, cooks, servers, dishwashers, bartenders and more.

The restaurant group’s announcement did not include a statement from Andrés himself.

The Bazaar, with $150 tasting menus and hourslong dining experiences, opened last year in D.C.’s Waldorf Astoria Hotel, the former Trump International Hotel.

Andrés’ business operates more than 30 restaurants.

