TGI Fridays abruptly closes 6 DC-area restaurants

TGI Fridays has closed 36 restaurants that it called underperforming, including six restaurants in Maryland and Virginia.

TGI Fridays has closed 36 restaurants that it called underperforming, including six restaurants in Maryland and Virginia.

Those that have closed were in Columbia and Bowie in Maryland, as well as Springfield, Manassas, Potomac Mills and Fredericksburg in Virginia. That leaves 11 TGI Fridays locations still operating in the D.C. region.

“Our top priority has always been delivering a superior experience for each and every TGI Fridays guest,” said Ray Risley, U.S. president and chief operating officer at TGI Fridays. “We’ve identified opportunities to optimize and streamline our operations to ensure we are best positioned to meet and exceed on that brand promise.”

The 36 restaurants that have closed were in a total of 12 states.

The company said it had offered transfer opportunities to more than 1,000 affected employees, or more than 80% of those affected by the closings.

Dallas-based TGI Fridays also announced the sale of eight previously corporate-owned restaurants in the Northeast to its former CEO Ray Blanchette. Blanchette stepped down as CEO last May.

TGI Fridays operates some 650 restaurants in 51 countries. The company is owned by TriArtisan Capital Advisors, which also owns the P.F. Chang’s chain.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.