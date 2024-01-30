Live Radio
Home » Business & Finance » Roggenart European Bakery brings…

Roggenart European Bakery brings ‘the art of rye’ to Ballston

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

January 30, 2024, 1:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Roggenart European Bakery, Bistro and Café, with four locations in Maryland, is opening its first location in Northern Virginia near the Ballston Metro stop.

No firm opening date has been set, but the company says the Ballston location will be open some time in the next few weeks.

Roggenart’s first bakery and bistro opened in Savage, Maryland, in 2017. It now has additional locations in Columbia, Ellicott City and Towson.

Roggenart means “the art of rye” in German.

The Ballston location at 4401 Wilson Blvd. was formerly occupied by Republic Coffee Bar, which closed during the pandemic.

Roggenart’s menu is focused on European flavors and fare, including croissant breakfast sandwiches, omelets, oven-baked melts and cast iron pressed sandwiches, soups and salads.

Baked goods, made from scratch daily at each store, include bacon and gruyere swirls rolled in croissant dough, danishes, strudels, tarts and pies.

The Ballston location will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Ballston location is currently hiring for about 20 positions.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

jclabaugh@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up