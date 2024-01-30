Roggenart European Bakery brings ‘the art of rye’ to Ballston

Roggenart European Bakery, Bistro and Café, with four locations in Maryland, is opening its first location in Northern Virginia near the Ballston Metro stop.

No firm opening date has been set, but the company says the Ballston location will be open some time in the next few weeks.

Roggenart’s first bakery and bistro opened in Savage, Maryland, in 2017. It now has additional locations in Columbia, Ellicott City and Towson.

Roggenart means “the art of rye” in German.

The Ballston location at 4401 Wilson Blvd. was formerly occupied by Republic Coffee Bar, which closed during the pandemic.

Roggenart’s menu is focused on European flavors and fare, including croissant breakfast sandwiches, omelets, oven-baked melts and cast iron pressed sandwiches, soups and salads.

Baked goods, made from scratch daily at each store, include bacon and gruyere swirls rolled in croissant dough, danishes, strudels, tarts and pies.

The Ballston location will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Ballston location is currently hiring for about 20 positions.