Remote workers were less likely to get raises or promotions this year and many are OK with that

For fully remote workers, being “out of sight and out of mind” with the boss doesn’t necessarily do their career advancement any favors.

A Resume Builder survey of remote, hybrid and fully in-office workers found that remote workers in 2023 were the least likely to be rewarded for their work, receiving fewer raises and promotions. Among those responding to the survey, fully remote workers were 24% less likely to see a career advancement at their company in 2024.

Being less of a hermit professional would help.

“The first step is to make sure you are out there and you are contributing, and you’re looking to get to the next step. Maybe it would be a good idea to have weekly or monthly meetings with your manager tracking your progress and getting feedback, so you can continue to advance your career,” said career coach and Chief Career Advisor Stacie Haller at Resume Builder.

On the other hand, some remote workers think missing out on promotions is a good trade-off. Employees fully in-office were three times more likely be unhappy at a work. Fully remote workers report better mental health, work-life balance and happiness at their current job.

“I think there are many remote workers, in our survey as well, still happy not getting a promotion because in their mind, now they are working from home and they are not paying commuter costs, or child care or pet care. They feel like they got a little raise anyway,” Haller said.

Job satisfaction is a huge employee retention factor. Roughly one third of remote workers said they would look for a new job in 2024, compared to well over half of fully in-office employees.

