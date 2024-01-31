Honeygrow continues to grow its mix-and-match stir fries in DC area

Philadelphia-based fast casual restaurant honeygrow will open another D.C.-area location this summer at Fair Lakes Center in Fairfax, Virginia.

Honeygrow has other locations in Tysons Corner, Reston Town Center, Rockville Pike, and, its most recent addition, in Mount Vernon Plaza on Richmond Highway in Alexandria.

The Fairfax location, at Peterson Companies’ Fair Lakes Center, joins anchor stores including Target, HomeGoods and Nike Unite.

Honeygrow has grown to more than 40 locations, including several in the Baltimore area, with others in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, Delaware, New York and New Jersey.

Ten-year-old honeygrow’s locations are all company-owned, not franchised.

Honeygrow’s menu is both stir fries and salad bowls and both are 100% customizable by mixing and matching proteins, sauces, dressings, noodles and toppings.

Its locations also have a “honey bar,” with fresh fruit, yogurt, nuts, cream and sweet toppings, as well as several kinds of honey, including buckwheat, wildflower and clover.

The name honeygrow is a play on the phrase “honest eating and growing local,” since each location sources their ingredients locally as much as possible.

