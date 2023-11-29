Fast-casual restaurant honeygrow brings stir fry and salads to Mount Vernon

Philadelphia-based fast-casual restaurant honeygrow opened its fourth D.C.-area location this week in Mount Vernon Plaza on Richmond Highway in Alexandria.

Its other locations in the region are in Tysons Corner, Reston Town Center and Rockville Pike.

The restaurant joins Shoppers and retailers including Old Navy, DSW, Petsmart, TJ Maxx and Michael’s at Mount Vernon Plaza.

The honeygrow menu includes stir fry dishes and salad bowls, but both dishes are 100% customizable by customers, who can mix and match a variety of proteins, sauces, dressings, noodles and toppings.

Its honey bar also serves fresh fruit with yogurt, nut, cream and sweet additions, many topped with honey, including buckwheat honey, wildflower honey and clover honey.

The restaurant is committed to using as many locally-sourced and seasonal ingredients as possible. The name “honeygrow” is a play on the phrase “honest eating and growing local.”

The restaurant chain marked 10 years in business last year. The company has grown to more than 35 locations, with plans for several new openings in the coming year. All of its locations are company-owned, not franchised.