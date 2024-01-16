Live Radio
Home » Business & Finance » Brazilian cabinet maker Ornare…

Brazilian cabinet maker Ornare opens custom wall systems showroom in Georgetown

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

January 16, 2024, 12:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
(Courtesy EastBanc)
Georgetown’s Cady’s Alley is becoming the Rodeo Drive of high-end and custom-made furniture, with the latest addition a Brazilian-based company known for its tailor-made wall systems and installations.

Ornare has signed a lease for a 2,100-square-foot showroom at 3340 Cady’s Alley and will open in June, showcasing its custom-made wall systems and installations for closets, kitchens and home offices. It will be Ornare’s ninth showroom in the U.S. and its 34th showroom worldwide.

Customers work directly with designers at its showrooms.

Ornare was founded in Sao Paulo in 1986.

The Ornare announcement comes one month after high-end Italian furniture and kitchen designer Poliform signed a lease for a 9,400-square-foot Cady’s Alley showroom.

Both join other furniture designers including B&B Italia, BoConcept, Brandy Melville, Waterworks and Design Within Reach.

Poliform, with 110 showrooms worldwide, is replacing luxury outdoor furniture company JANUS et Cie, which closed its Cady’s Alley showroom in 2022.

EastBanc is the largest retail landlord in Georgetown.

Georgetown saw 55 retail and restaurant openings last year. The Georgetown Business Improvement District expects 30 to 40 new openings this year. Georgetown’s retail vacancy rate is about 6%, half what it was two years ago.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

jclabaugh@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up