Brazilian cabinet maker Ornare opens custom wall systems showroom in Georgetown

Georgetown's Cady's Alley is becoming the Rodeo Drive of high-end and custom-made furniture, with the latest addition a Brazilian-based company known for its tailor-made wall systems and installations.

Ornare has signed a lease for a 2,100-square-foot showroom at 3340 Cady’s Alley and will open in June, showcasing its custom-made wall systems and installations for closets, kitchens and home offices. It will be Ornare’s ninth showroom in the U.S. and its 34th showroom worldwide.

Customers work directly with designers at its showrooms.

Ornare was founded in Sao Paulo in 1986.

The Ornare announcement comes one month after high-end Italian furniture and kitchen designer Poliform signed a lease for a 9,400-square-foot Cady’s Alley showroom.

Both join other furniture designers including B&B Italia, BoConcept, Brandy Melville, Waterworks and Design Within Reach.

Poliform, with 110 showrooms worldwide, is replacing luxury outdoor furniture company JANUS et Cie, which closed its Cady’s Alley showroom in 2022.

EastBanc is the largest retail landlord in Georgetown.

Georgetown saw 55 retail and restaurant openings last year. The Georgetown Business Improvement District expects 30 to 40 new openings this year. Georgetown’s retail vacancy rate is about 6%, half what it was two years ago.

