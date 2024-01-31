Bob & Edith’s Diner opens in Manassas, marking 7 DC-area locations

Family-owned diner Bob & Edith's Diner opened its seventh D.C.-area location in Manassas, Virginia, on Wednesday, Jan. 31.

The new diner is on 9221 Sudley Road and is initially open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, but will expand to 24/7 service soon.

Bob & Edith’s traces its Virginia routes back to 1969, and is known for its fresh-baked pies, hand-spun milkshakes, all-day breakfast, bottomless coffee and its large menu.

Wildly popular with its regulars, the diner has humble roots.

Robert (Bob) Bolton and his wide Edith bought Gary’s Donut Dinette in 1969. It eventually expanded to several locations, including the flagship diner on Columbia Pike.

After Robert passed way, sons Robert Jr. and Greg took over in the early 1990s. Robert Jr. passed way in 1995, when Greg and wife Victoria became sole owners.

In addition to the Columbia Pike location, Bob & Edith’s has locations in Springfield, Crystal City, Huntington, North Arlington and Old Town Alexandria.

Before the pandemic, Bob & Edith’s began exploring the possibility of franchising nationally.

