Bob & Edith’s Diner wants to franchise nationally

The diner, which opened its first location, a 10-stool counter, in 1969, has already expanded locally with locations in Springfield, Crystal City, Arlington and Alexandria.

Popular Northern Virginia restaurant Bob & Edith’s Diner wants to take its neighborly all-day breakfasts national.

The diner — which opened its first location, a 10-stool counter, in 1969 — has already expanded locally with Virginia locations in Springfield, Crystal City, Arlington and Alexandria.

Bob & Edith’s is working with Alexandria-based franchise-development company Fransmart to find franchise operators to expand the Bob & Edith’s concept across North America.

It is initially looking for franchise operators in its own backyard, including D.C., Virginia and Maryland, as well as North Carolina.

Founded by Robert and Edith Bolton, the business is now owned by their son, Greg Bolton, and managed by their grandchildren, Tammy and Chris Bolton.

“Building on a strong, 50-year reputation, we believe Bob & Edith’s can be successful anywhere in the world,” Greg Bolton said in a statement.

“We are confident that Fransmart will be a strategic partner in helping us find highly motivated franchisees who share our passion for good food, and will help us expand into new markets.”

Bob & Edith’s will open its fifth company-owned diner sometime next year on Lee Highway in Arlington.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.