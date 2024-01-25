BermudAir lands at BWI Marshall with nonstop flights (and $99 fares)

Starting in March, BermudAir will start the only nonstop flight from any of the D.C. region's three airports to Bermuda.

BermudAir is the first and only flagship airline for Bermuda. (Courtesy BermudAir) BermudAir is the first and only flagship airline for Bermuda. (Courtesy BermudAir) Small, startup airline BermudAir will start nonstop flights from BWI Marshall Airport to Bermuda’s L.F. Wade International Airport beginning March 18.

BermudAir will operate three weekly round-trip flights — the only nonstop flight from any of the D.C. region’s three airports to Bermuda. The route, as scheduled, is about 2 hours and 15 minutes.

Published fares on its website show one-way tickets between BWI Marshall and Bermuda for as little as $99.

BermudAir started U.S. flights just last fall, operating routes between New York’s Westchester County airport, Boston, Fort Lauderdale and Orlando. It operates Embraer E175 aircraft with two cabin classes.

It is the first and only flagship airline for Bermuda.

Delta Air Lines currently operates flights from BWI Marshall to Bermuda through JFK. JetBlue operates connecting flights from Reagan National through Boston. American Airlines operates connecting service from Reagan National through Charlotte and Miami.

