7 DC hotels rated in Michelin’s inaugural hotel guide

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

April 29, 2024, 8:25 AM

The Jefferson Hotel in downtown D.C. was one of two hotels in The District to earn 2 Keys in the new Michelin hotel gude. (Courtesy The Jefferson)

The Michelin Guide has released its first guide for hotels in select U.S. markets, including D.C. Seven hotels across The District earned ratings.

The 2024 Michelin Guide awards one to three Michelin Keys — not stars — to rate hotels. No D.C. hotel earned the top three-key rating.

The Rosewood Washington, D.C. hotel in Georgetown and The Jefferson hotel in downtown D.C. both earned two Michelin Keys.

One key ratings were given to The Pendry at The Wharf, the Riggs Washington DC hotel in Penn Quarter, The Dupont Circle Hotel, The Hay-Adams hotel and the Eaton DC hotel at McPherson Square.

Hotels were evaluated on five categories, including architecture and interior design, quality and consistency of service, personality and character, value for the price, and a significant contribution to the guest experience in a particular setting.

The first U.S. list for Michelin hotel ratings focused on California, Colorado, Florida, Atlanta, Chicago, New York and D.C. Nationally, 80 hotels earned a one-key rating, 33 were awarded two keys and 11 earned a three-key rating.

Seven of the 11 three-key hotels are located in California, the other four are all in New York City.

The full list of newly rated Michelin hotels in the U.S. is on Michelin’s website.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

jclabaugh@wtop.com

