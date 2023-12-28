Verizon FIOS may blackout Sinclair stations, including DC’s Channel 7

Verizon FIOS subscribers in the D.C. area may lose access to Sinclair Broadcast Group TV stations as those two are in negotiations over carriage fees.

Hunt Valley, Maryland-based Sinclair’s local TV stations include ABC affiliate WJLA Channel 7 and WJLA 24/7 News, formally known as News Channel 8, in the D.C. market. They also include The CW and the Fox affiliate in Baltimore.

Sinclair is one of the largest owners of local television stations, totaling more than 290 stations in 89 markets across the country.

In an email to FIOS subscribers, Verizon said it is working to reach a new agreement. The current contract expires Dec. 31.

“Verizon remains committed to making its programming available, but we can’t agree to unreasonable price increases,” Verizon said. “Agreeing to higher prices would likely result in an increase in your future monthly bills. If we aren’t able to reach an agreement, we may be temporarily unable to provide their programming.”

It is the latest dispute between cable companies and those that provide content for its programming lineup.

Last month, Tysons, Virginia-based Tegna dropped its 64 local TV stations, including WUSA Channel 9 in D.C., from DirecTV. This summer, Disney briefly dropped its channels from Charter Spectrum, before a new carriage contract agreement was reached.