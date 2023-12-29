Falls Church launching first-ever Restaurant Week

The City of Falls Church in Virginia will have its first Restaurant Week, which includes more than 40 participating restaurants, running from Jan. 19 to 28.

The Falls restaurant in Falls Church, Virginia. (Courtesy City of Falls Church) Restaurant Weeks have become ubiquitous around the Washington region, but Falls Church, Virginia, is going all-in on its first ever Restaurant Week.

The City of Falls Church said it will give local diners a chance to save while getting a taste of “The Little City.”

Falls Church Restaurant Week will include more than 40 participating restaurants in a two-square-mile area. The “week” will actually span 10 days, running from Jan. 19 to 28.

Unlike many Restaurant Week promotions, where restaurants offer equally-priced prix fixe menus, restaurants in Falls Church are setting their own Restaurant Week courses, all the way from three-course meals priced at $50 at Thompson Italian, to two menu items plus sides and a drink for $10 for lunch at La Tingeria.

Participating restaurants range from hole-in-the-wall spots to fine dining restaurants, and cover more than a dozen different ethnic cuisines.

The City of Falls Church Economic Development Division, the Virginia Tourism Corporation, and the American Rescue Plan Act are sponsoring Falls Church Restaurant Week. Restaurants were not required to pay any fees to participate.

Readers can find a list of participating restaurants and more information on the Falls Church Restaurant Week website.