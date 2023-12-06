Bread + Butter brings diner food to MGM National Harbor

Gamblers and guests at MGM National Harbor who get a hankering for a fried chicken sandwich at 2 a.m., or a 6 a.m. steak and eggs hangover cure have a place to get it.
Bread + Butter, which calls itself “a modern twist on the classic American diner,” has opened at the casino’s food court, National Market.
It is the second East Coast location for Bread + Butter, which opened its first location at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City.
The menu includes bacon ranch fried chicken sandwich, double cheeseburger, chicken wings, chicken and waffles, patty melts, French toast, three-egg breakfast and coconut cream pie. Less heavy choices include Cobb salad, avocado toast and shrimp tacos.
There are also grab-and-go options.
Bread + Butter is open from 6 a.m. to 3 a.m. daily.
It joins several other counters at National Market, including Bento Sushi Bar, Honey’s Fried Chicken, ZiZi’s Pizza and Pappas Crabcakes.
There are close to a dozen other dining spots at MGM National Harbor.