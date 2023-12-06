Bread + Butter brings diner food to MGM National Harbor

Bread + Butter, which calls itself "a modern twist on the classic American diner," has opened at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

Gamblers and guests at MGM National Harbor who get a hankering for a fried chicken sandwich at 2 a.m., or a 6 a.m. steak and eggs hangover cure have a place to get it.

Bread + Butter, which calls itself “a modern twist on the classic American diner,” has opened at the casino’s food court, National Market.

It is the second East Coast location for Bread + Butter, which opened its first location at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City.

The menu includes bacon ranch fried chicken sandwich, double cheeseburger, chicken wings, chicken and waffles, patty melts, French toast, three-egg breakfast and coconut cream pie. Less heavy choices include Cobb salad, avocado toast and shrimp tacos.

There are also grab-and-go options.

Bread + Butter is open from 6 a.m. to 3 a.m. daily.

It joins several other counters at National Market, including Bento Sushi Bar, Honey’s Fried Chicken, ZiZi’s Pizza and Pappas Crabcakes.

There are close to a dozen other dining spots at MGM National Harbor.