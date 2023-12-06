Live Radio
Home » Business & Finance » Bread + Butter brings…

Bread + Butter brings diner food to MGM National Harbor

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

December 6, 2023, 1:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Bread + Butter
Bread + Butter, which calls itself “a modern twist on the classic American diner,” has opened at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland. (Courtesy Kristin Gregory/MGM National Harbor)

Gamblers and guests at MGM National Harbor who get a hankering for a fried chicken sandwich at 2 a.m., or a 6 a.m. steak and eggs hangover cure have a place to get it.

Bread + Butter, which calls itself “a modern twist on the classic American diner,” has opened at the casino’s food court, National Market.

It is the second East Coast location for Bread + Butter, which opened its first location at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City.

The menu includes bacon ranch fried chicken sandwich, double cheeseburger, chicken wings, chicken and waffles, patty melts, French toast, three-egg breakfast and coconut cream pie. Less heavy choices include Cobb salad, avocado toast and shrimp tacos.

There are also grab-and-go options.

Bread + Butter is open from 6 a.m. to 3 a.m. daily.

It joins several other counters at National Market, including Bento Sushi Bar, Honey’s Fried Chicken, ZiZi’s Pizza and Pappas Crabcakes.

There are close to a dozen other dining spots at MGM National Harbor.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

jclabaugh@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up