It’s giving après-ski: Georgetown’s Bourbon Steak embraces cooler weather with mini chalets

Bourbon Steak, at Georgetown’s Four Seasons Hotel in D.C., is embracing the cooler weather with mini chalets on its patio for diners to rent, and they may be particularly appealing to Scotch drinkers.

The Macallan Chalets, a marketing partnership with the storied whiskey maker, are inspired by Macallan’s Speyside Scotland estate.

There are three chalets. The Speyside Lounge can accommodate up to four. The Manor can accommodate parties of six, and The Estate is large enough for 10 diners.

The chalets cost $25 per person, and a minimum food and drink tab of $500 for the group (which is not hard at Bourbon Steak.)

In keeping with the Macallan theme, meals are paired with exclusive pours, such as smoked salmon latke with Macallan Sherry Oak 12 Years Old, Lobster pot pie with Macallan Double Cask 15 Years Old, and a 32-ounce tomahawk steak with Macallan Sherry Oak 18 Years Old.

There is also a Macallan hot chocolate topped with Macallan milk foam and marshmallows.

The chalets can be reserved on OpenTable.

Bourbon Steak opened at the Four Seasons in 2009. It is consistently rated with the Wine Spectator Best of Awards.