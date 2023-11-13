Dupont Circle’s Duck Duck Goose morphs to Good Ducking Burger during the day

French Bistro Duck Duck Goose in D.C.'s Dupont Circle, whose dinner menu includes classics such as duck liver pate, coq au vin and steak au poivre, will be Good Ducking Burger by day and open for lunch for the first time.

French Bistro Duck Duck Goose in D.C.'s Dupont Circle is now Good Ducking Burger by day and open for lunch for the first time serving mostly beef burgers. (Courtesy Duck Duck Goose)

Good Ducking Burger will serve mostly burgers. But they’re beef, not duck, and they have an Indian twist.

Owner and chef Ashish Alfred opened the Dupont Duck Duck Goose at 2100 P St. in Northwest in 2021, with a brasserie menu. He added his first Good Ducking Burger concept in Bethesda in September.

Most burgers are around $15. Alfred calls the menu “smash burger meets Indian street food.” It includes classic burgers and fries and chicken sandwiches. The Delhi Hot Fried Chicken sandwich comes with butter chicken sauce, green chutney and yogurt aioli. The Pato Del Sur is a burger topped with plantains, duck confit and a sunny-side-up eggs. Bollywood fries are topped with tamarind chutney, cilantro chutney, yogurt sauce and chaat masala.

There is also a lamb burger. Sides include duck fat fries, fried onions and paneer tikka mac and cheese. Drinks include mango and chai shakes.

Alfred’s Alfred Restaurant Group also runs a Duck Duck Goose location and Osteria Pirata in Baltimore’s Fells Point.

Alfred has appeared on the Food Network’s “Cutthroat Kitchen.”

The Dupont Circle Good Ducking Burger is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. The restaurant reverts to Duck Duck Goose at 5 p.m.