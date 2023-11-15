ChiKo owners go all-in on Capitol Hill’s ‘I Egg You’

I Egg You, launched as a pop-up shop by Fried Rice Collective owners Scott Drewno and Danny Lee in 2020, opens as a standalone, seven day a week dayside restaurant in D.C. on Saturday.

Drewno and Lee are the restaurateurs behind ChiKo and Anju.

I Egg You was originally a take-out and delivery experiment inside the Capitol Hill ChiKo for breakfast Saturdays and Sundays. The newly-built out restaurant, at 517 8th Street Southeast, will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Breakfast sandwiches have catchy names like “You Bacon Me Crazy,” “Pork, It’s What’s For Breakfast,” and “Love of Lox.” Sandwiches are priced between $6 and $13.

I Egg You also taps into locally sourced ingredients, like smoked salmon from Ivy City Smokehouse in D.C. and Logan Sausage in Alexandria.

Sides include potatoes, candied jalapeños and ChiKo hot sauce.

Coffees include cold brew and frozen, and boozy drinks include Irish coffee, Mimosas and ChiKo Bloody Mary’s.

The first 50 customers both Saturday and Sunday get a free coffee and a complimentary sandwich on their next visit.

The original ChiKo, a menu mix of Chinese and Korean food, opened its Barrack’s Row location on Capitol Hill in 2017. It now has locations in Dupont Circle, Bethesda, Shirlington and Encinitas, California. Korean restaurant Anju opened in Dupont Circle in 2019. Both Drewno and Lee are James Beard Award nominated chefs.