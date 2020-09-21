CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Cases rise in US heartland, home to anti-mask feelings | Va. Gov. Northam tests positive for infection | Latest virus test results in DC region
Like eggs? New Capitol Hill spot aims to help you get your breakfast-sandwich fix

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

September 21, 2020, 8:56 AM

Breakfast sandwiches (which range in price from $5 to $9) include names like “You Bacon Me Crazy,” and “Pork, It’s What For Breakfast.” (Courtesy I Egg You)

The restaurateurs behind popular restaurants ChiKo and Anju have morphed the Capitol Hill ChiKo location into a weekend brunch spot for those who like eggs. Especially the breakfast sandwich kind.

I Egg You is not a pop-up, but it isn’t a full-time thing either.

Fried Rice Collective chefs Scott Drewno and Danny Lee launched I Egg You on Sept. 12, and it operates out of the Capitol Hill ChiKo location only on Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

I Egg You also taps into locally sourced ingredients, such as smoked salmon from City Smokehouse in Northeast D.C., sausages from Logan Sausage in Alexandria, Virginia, milk bread from O Bread Bakery in Annandale, Virginia, and coffee from woman-owned Rako Coffee Roasters in Lorton, Virginia.

Breakfast sandwiches (which range in price from $5 to $9) include names like “You Bacon Me Crazy” and “Pork, It’s What For Breakfast.” There’s an open-faced griddle named “Lox of Love.”

Sides include various versions of breakfast potatoes (with sides of Old Bay aioli and candied jalapenos as options).

See the full I Egg You menu online. For now, the spot is open for takeout and delivery-only. (But there are Irish coffees, Bloody Marys and Bellinis included).

The original ChiKo, a menu mix of Chinese and Korean food, opened in Capitol Hill’s Barrack’s Row in 2017. A second, Dupont Circle location opened in 2019. The Korean restaurant Anju also opened in Dupont Circle in 2019.

