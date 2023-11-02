Adams Morgan mainstay Roofers Union is closing

Roofers Union, one of the largest bars and restaurants in Adams Morgan, will close Nov. 19 after 10 years.

The bar’s recently opened first-level mezcal and tequila bar Agave Room will also close. Roofers Union’s cavernous second-level bar and restaurant was popular for people-watching, with its floor-to-ceiling windows facing 18th Street. Its rooftop bar is one of the largest in Adams Morgan. Its name is in part a nod to its unique rooftop space.

“When we started this project more than ten years ago, we set out to create a neighborhood destination with craft food and drink. We are proud of all the amazing moments we’ve been part of, from celebratory nights out to brunches to beer dinners and weddings,” Roofers Union said in a statement.

“Over the next few weeks, we plan to leave in style,” the statement added. “We have a cellar full of craft beers we’ve been saving for a special occasion — and this is it.”

Roofers Union opened in 2014 under the guidance of chef Marjorie Meek Bradley, whose other restaurants in D.C. included Ripple in Cleveland Park, which closed in 2017. Meek-Bradley is now a corporate chef for restaurateur Stephen Starr’s Starr Restaurants, whose D.C. restaurants include Le Diplomate and St. Anselm. Starr runs restaurants in New York, Philadelphia and Florida as well.

Among Roofers Union accolades was being voted Best Beer Program of the Year by the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington in 2020.

Roofers Union had one other message for its patrons:

“In this time of flux, please support our fellow Adams Morgan businesses and their staff members as the neighborhood continues to rebuild from COVID.”