PLAY has Washington to Europe flights for $99 (with a quick stop in Iceland)

Discount airline PLAY has posted a flash sale on flights to Europe from both Dulles Airport and BWI Marshall for $99 each way.

Discount airline PLAY has posted a flash sale on flights to Europe from both Dulles Airport and BWI Marshall, with flights to several European destinations for $99 each way.

The fares must be booked by Nov. 3, but are good for travel from November 2023 through March 2024. The $99 fare applies to Friday departures only, though there are no other blackout dates.

The flights from BWI Marshall and Dulles are both connecting flights through PLAY’s Iceland hub, Keflavik Airport, near Reykjavik. The $99 fares include connections to Paris, Copenhagen, London, Dublin, Berlin, Athens, Frankfurt and Amsterdam.

The $99 fare includes taxes and fees. There are baggage restrictions. The $99 fare also applies to select flights from New York and Boston, the only other U.S. cities where PLAY operates.

PLAY, formed by former executives of the former WOW Airlines in 2019, began nonstop service from BWI Marshall to Iceland in 2021. It started its nonstops from Dulles to Iceland in March of this year. It flies the Airbus A320 and A321 aircrafts.

BWI Marshall was the airline’s first U.S. destination.

PLAY calls the D.C. metro the fourth-largest U.S. market for demand for flights to Iceland.