Lots of sweets coming to National Harbor

National Harbor developer and owner Peterson Companies has signed a lease with Focus Brands to bring some of its food options to The Waterfront District in Maryland.

Those additions will include Auntie Anne’s, Jamba, Cinnabon and Carvel. All four will share a 2,900-square-foot space at 173 Waterfront St.

Also signing on for new space at National Harbor is Crumbl Cookies, which will occupy 1,600-square-feet at 128 Waterfront St.

Three other businesses recently opened locations at National Harbor, including Silver Diner’s 21st D.C.-area location, which includes outside seating, and Bar Silver, a stand-alone bar. (Silver Diner’s 22nd location opens Oct. 25 in Chantilly, Virginia.)

Escape room company Escapology also recently opened a large, seven-room escape room venue. In addition to its escape rooms, players can also sign up for Escapology: Unleashed, an outdoor escape game with a tablet that prompts players to look for clues around National Harbor.

Custom apparel store Ki-netics Lab recently opened a store in the Waterfront District. Customers customize their clothing, shoes and accessories at the African American women-owned business.

They join more than 30 other restaurants and retail stores at National Harbor. Peterson Companies said National Harbor attracts 15.2 million visitors a year.