Lots of sweets coming to National Harbor

Those additions will include Auntie Anne’s, Jamba, Cinnabon and Carvel. All four will share a 2,900-square-foot space at 173 Waterfront St.
Also signing on for new space at National Harbor is Crumbl Cookies, which will occupy 1,600-square-feet at 128 Waterfront St.
Three other businesses recently opened locations at National Harbor, including Silver Diner’s 21st D.C.-area location, which includes outside seating, and Bar Silver, a stand-alone bar. (Silver Diner’s 22nd location opens Oct. 25 in Chantilly, Virginia.)
Escape room company Escapology also recently opened a large, seven-room escape room venue. In addition to its escape rooms, players can also sign up for Escapology: Unleashed, an outdoor escape game with a tablet that prompts players to look for clues around National Harbor.
Custom apparel store Ki-netics Lab recently opened a store in the Waterfront District. Customers customize their clothing, shoes and accessories at the African American women-owned business.
They join more than 30 other restaurants and retail stores at National Harbor. Peterson Companies said National Harbor attracts 15.2 million visitors a year.