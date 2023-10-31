Limani opens 3-story restaurant at The Wharf (no butter, only olive oil)

Greek restaurant Limani has opened a 16,000-square-foot, three-story restaurant with seating for 500 people at The Wharf in D.C.'s Southwest Waterfront.

Another showy restaurant has opened at The Wharf in D.C.’s Southwest Waterfront, and it’s a big one.

Limani, a Greek restaurant that has other locations in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts and Charlotte, North Carolina, has opened a 16,000-square-foot, three-story restaurant with seating for 500, including a top floor with indoor/outdoor seating and 270-degree water views.

It is the largest full-service terrace at The Wharf.

The restaurant, in Water Building One at 670 Wharf Street in Southwest, is open for limited seating now, with a grand opening scheduled for Nov. 15.

Most dishes on the Limani menu are grilled on charbroil grills, and meant to be shared. Fresh fish is flown in primarily from the Mediterranean. The menu includes grilled octopus, whole roasted fish, shrimp saganaki and spiny lobster.

There is no butter used in the kitchen — only extra virgin olive oil, which is shipped in from Greece. The restaurant also sells bottles of the olive oil under the Limani name.

Limani has also partnered with The American Experience Foundation for culinary students to visit the restaurant and shadow a chef. It has also partnered with Miriam’s Kitchen to contribute to the nonprofits food insecurity assistance programs.