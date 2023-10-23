DC’s top 10 Uber Eats restaurants (and a lot of Fauci Pouchy)

D.C. is ranked the seventh-highest among cities for the number of Uber Eats orders by population, according to Uber Eats' 2023 Cravings Report.

The report, without providing specific numbers, ranks the top 10 restaurants for Uber Eats delivery orders in D.C.

It is notable that the top 10 Uber Eats restaurants for orders are all locally-owned restaurants, not national chains.

“Regardless of the fact that this city and this region are constantly changing, I think this really reflects a lot of the good, local things you see here in D.C., and I think that says a lot about this region and how great its restaurants are,” said Michelle Blackwell, senior policy manager for Uber in the D.C. region.

Uber Eats also delivers alcohol in the District, and one of the top orders remains a holdover from the early days of the pandemic.

The Original Fauci Pouchy, a vodka concoction with elderflower, mint lemonade and grapefruit that Capo Italian Deli in Shaw came up with as a nod to Dr. Anthony Fauci, who became a household name when COVID-19 gripped the country in 2020, still ranks as the fifth-most popular alcohol delivery requested by name in D.C., according to Uber Eats.

Capo now has several versions of the Fauci Pouchy cocktail-in-a-bag on its menu.

Other popular Uber Eats alcohol deliveries in D.C. are Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Oyster Bay New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc, Jameson Irish Whiskey, Cutwater Spirits’ Lime Tequila Margarita, Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon, and La March Prosecco.

D.C. also ranks No. 5 on the Uber Eats “healthy” orders list, which includes orders for places, such as salad chains, behind Miami, New York City, Los Angeles and Chicago.

The most popular types of cuisine Uber Eats said D.C. customers order:

Fast food Breakfast and brunch Healthy Pizza Mexican Burger Chinese Wings Coffee and tea Sushi

“The top three cuisines for D.C. orders range from healthy orders like salads, to fast food like burritos and fries, to — and this is no shock to anyone who lives here — breakfast and brunch foods. D.C. is known for being a big brunch city, and it certainly showed up in the orders,” Blackwell said.

The Uber Eats Cravings report notes some national trends.

Hot sauce is the top condiment this year. Apple pie is the top dessert order (Uber said it has delivered nearly 2 million apple pie orders nationwide this year), and the most popular delivery requests are no onions, dressing on the side, extra soy sauce and spicy.

The Uber Eats report also notes some of the unique delivery requests, including:

“Please fry my chicken VERY hard. Very, very crisp. Almost burned.”

“Sauce on everything. I mean it. Literally drown by food in that amazing nectar.”

“Extra cheese sauce please. I’ll pay for it. I’m also drunk AF so if you load it up you’d make me the happiest drunk girl ever.”

Check out the full 2023 Uber Eats Cravings report, highlighting national trends.