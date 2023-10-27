Booz Allen, one of DC area’s biggest employers, is still adding thousands of jobs

McLean, Virginia-based Booz Allen Hamilton, one of the biggest employers in the D.C. region and the largest government IT contractor, has added thousands of jobs in the past year.

McLean, Virginia-based Booz Allen Hamilton, one of the biggest employers in the D.C. region and the largest government IT contractor, has added thousands of jobs in the past year.

Booz Allen’s government contracting work remains robust. It logged nearly $2.7 billion in revenue in its most recent quarter, 16% more than a year earlier. The company ended its fiscal second quarter with its best first half of a year in the company’s history.

It ended its most recent quarter with a total backlog of contracted work on the books of $35 billion, up more than 10% from a year earlier.

Booz Allen increased its head count by 500 employees last quarter, and by 3,100 in the last year, a 10.3% annual workforce growth. Most of Booz Allen’s employees are consultants, analysts and IT professionals assigned to various projects associated with the contracts the company wins. Many of its employees are former defense and intelligence staffers.

Booz Allen now has more than 33,000 employees worldwide, including roughly 14,000 in the D.C. region.

In its quarterly earnings report released Oct. 27, Booz Allen raised its full-year forecast for fiscal 2024 revenue growth to as much as 14%. Much of that growth will come from growing demand in the artificial intelligence space.