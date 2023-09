US employers added a solid 187,000 jobs in August in sign of a still-resilient labor market.

Pedestrians walk past a Now Hiring sign in Arlington, Virginia, on March 16, 2022. - The US unemployment rate has fallen to below four percent, but many companies have continued to report challenges finding staff. Some 11.3 million jobs remained open in January, according to Labor Department figures. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)(AFP via Getty Images/STEFANI REYNOLDS)

Pedestrians walk past a Now Hiring sign in Arlington, Virginia, on March 16, 2022. - The US unemployment rate has fallen to below four percent, but many companies have continued to report challenges finding staff. Some 11.3 million jobs remained open in January, according to Labor Department figures. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)(AFP via Getty Images/STEFANI REYNOLDS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — US employers added a solid 187,000 jobs in August in sign of a still-resilient labor market.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.