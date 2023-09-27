Conveyor belt sushi and a taco restaurant coming to Rockville

Kura Revolving Sushi Bar and Torchy Tacos have signed restaurant leases at Federal Realty's Trader Joe's-anchored Federal Plaza in Rockville, Maryland.

Kura Revolving Sushi Bar and Torchy Tacos have signed restaurant leases at Federal Realty’s Trader Joe’s-anchored Federal Plaza in Rockville, Maryland. Both will open sometime in 2024.

It will be the second D.C.-area location for Kura Sushi, whose conveyor belts parade sushi and other dishes around the restaurant for customers to grab. It opened its first location at 614 H Street in Northwest D.C. in 2020.

In addition to conveyor belts with an assortment of small plates of sushi, udon, ramen and desserts, with occasional small prizes mixed in, there will also be an express belt that delivers to customers who order from touch screens at each table. The menu includes more than 140 items.

Its restaurants also have robot servers called Kur-B, the KuraBot that deliver food and drinks to tables.

Japan-based Kura Sushi is expanding in the U.S. through its Irvine, California-based Kura Sushi USA Inc. headquarters and now has 50 restaurants in the U.S., and more than 600 internationally.

Torchy Tacos, an Austin, Texas-based chain with 115 locations whose motto is “Damn Good Tacos,” is known for unique tacos, queso and margaritas, made to order and from scratch. Its menu always features a “Taco of the Month.” The Federal Plaza location, opening next summer, will be its first in the D.C.-area.

