Capital One opens Dulles Airport lounge

Tysons, Virginia-based Capital One Financial has opened an airport lounge at Dulles Airport, one of only two Capital One lounges currently open in the nation.

The first opened at Dallas/Fort Worth in 2021. Another will open at Denver’s airport later this year.

Unlike exclusive airline airport lounges, which are restricted to high-mileage rewards members, the Capital One Lounge is open to anyone, though entry costs $65 for non-Capital One cardholders. Capital One Venture X cardholders get free unlimited access to the lounge, along with two guests. Venture and Sparks Miles cardholders are eligible for two complimentary visits per year. Additional visits are $45.

Children under two years old accompanied by cardholders are free.

The 8,500-square-foot lounge is just beyond the TSA PreCheck between the East and West security checkpoints at Dulles.

The lounge serves both grab-and-go food options for travelers departing soon, and a full-service coffee and pastry bar, full-service food and beverage service, and small plates, semi-private workstations and a parents’ room for travelers staying in the lounge longer. Local craft beers are on the menu.

There are also kid-sized tables and chairs, four private restrooms and secure lockers.

The Dulles lounge showcases historic architectural images of the airport’s original control tower and terminal, teak wood decor and mid-century modern furniture.

Capital One is opening a hybrid version of an airport lounge at Reagan National Airport called Capital One Landing. It is being designed for travelers who typically spend less time at the airport before their flights depart.

The Capital One Landing lounge at Reagan National will also have a food and beverage menu that is being developed by Jose Andres Group, and will include Spanish-style tapas.

The DCA lounge will be past security where National Hall meets the entrance to Concourse D.

