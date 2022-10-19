Reagan National will get a Capital One lounge, with Jose Andres on the menu

Capital One will launch what it calls a Capital One Landing lounge with a food and beverage menu designed by Jose Andres Group, featuring Spanish-style tapas.

Tysons, Virginia-based Capital One, which is scheduled to open one of its traditional cardmember airport VIP lounges at Dulles International Airport next year, is also working on plans for a hybrid version of an airport lounge more suited to Reagan National Airport.

Capital One will launch what it calls Capital One Landing lounges at Reagan National and at New York’s LaGuardia Airport, two airports where passengers typically spend less time at the airport before their flights depart.

Capital One has not announced when the Landing lounge at Reagan National will open, nor what its access policies will be. At its traditional cardmember lounges, Venture and Spark Miles cardholders get two free visits a year, and Venture X card members get unlimited visits.

The Capital One Landing lounge at Reagan National will be about 5,500 square feet, and located past security where National Hall meets the entrance to Concourse D.

That will put it within short walking distance of all four concourses in Terminal 2, including the recently-opened Concourse E for commuter flights.

American Express is opening one of its exclusive Centurion airport lounges at Reagan Airport later this year. There are currently two American Airlines Admirals Clubs, a Delta Sky Club and a United Airlines United Club at Reagan.