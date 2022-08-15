Maryland gambling revenue sets new record in fiscal year

The Maryland Lottery says the state raised a record $1.5 billion from gambling revenue in the last fiscal year.

The record announced Monday includes money raised by the lottery, the state’s six casinos, sports betting and fantasy sports wagering.

The revenue for the fiscal year beat the amount raised in the previous one by $120 million.

The lottery and casinos both contributed more than ever before to the state.

Lottery profits totaled $673.7 million. Casinos contributed $832.3 million.

The combined revenue of $1.5 billion from the lottery and casinos beat the $1.39 billion raised during the previous fiscal year.

