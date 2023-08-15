Commanders WR Terry McLaurin’s breakfast cereal has a cause

The sugar-frosted flakes cereal is available at Safeway stores in the D.C. region, and online.

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin has his own cereal.

Terry McLaurin’s Crunch Time Flakes is a partnership with PLB Sports & Entertainment, and proceeds go to the Terry McLaurin Foundation, which helps underserved children with education and social support, health and wellness assistance, and mentorship.

The sugar-frosted flakes cereal is available online and at Safeway stores in the D.C. region. Two boxes of the limited-run cereal cost $24.99.

“To be able to have the opportunity to create a unique product for my fans while helping out the community is a win-win and something I always strive to do,” McLaurin said.

In addition to McLaurin’s likeness on the front of the box, the back features his most “crunch time” moments with the Commanders.

McLaurin likes to promote breakfast.

In March, the Commanders partnered with the American Dairy Association of the Northeast, with McLaurin sending messages to kids in the D.C. area about the advantages of school breakfasts.

Pittsburgh-based PLB Sports & Entertainment has been creating food product brands for professional athletes and entertainers for more than 30 years.

Last year, it partnered with Buffalo wide receiver Stefon Diggs for hot sauces, Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen for a line of coffee blends, Dallas quarterback Trevon Diggs for a line of BBQ sauces and former Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart for Wicked Smarts breakfast cereal. Smart was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies this year.

