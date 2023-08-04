Arlington County has a new tourism slogan

Arlington County, Virginia's, new tourism slogan is "All In Arlington."

Patrons enjoy outdoor dining at Ambar, a restaurant located on Wilson Boulevard in Clarendon. (Courtesy Arlington Convention and Visitors Service)

The Arlington Convention and Visitors Service announced the new slogan as part of a marketing campaign to evolve the perception of Arlington County as a tourism destination.

Arlington received a $3.25 million grant from the Virginia Tourism Corporation through its Tourism Recovery Program, which was funded with American Recovery Plan Act funds appropriated by the Virginia General Assembly.

Last year, it began working with marketing agency Fuseideas LLC on brand research and development that included focus groups, which county tourism officials said revealed a significant shift in the perception of Arlington as a destination.

“All In Arlington” refers to the variety of things to do in Arlington County, from history to dining to arts.

Arlington County’s previous tourism slogan was “National History, Local Flavor.”

Arlington County was one of the hardest-hit destinations in Virginia when the pandemic began, with visitor spending falling 57% in 2020, after what was a record year for tourism in 2019. Northern Virginia accounts for more than 40% of travel activity in Virginia.

“As recovery began in late 2021, travel provided $2.8 billion in economic impact to our community and supported the livelihoods of 12,000 hardworking hospitality associates,” said ACVS Director Emily Cassell. “We expect the launch of Arlington’s exciting new tourism brand, website, and upcoming ‘Go All In’ media campaign to further accelerate our industry’s recovery toward 2019’s record performance and beyond.”

Below is a video about the new marketing campaign’s development.

