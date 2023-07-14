Powerball fever sweeps DC area as the jackpot grows to $875 million

The Powerball jackpot has soared to an estimated $875 million for Saturday night’s upcoming drawing, making it the third-highest amount in prize history, according the Powerball website.

There was no winner in Wednesday’s $750 million drawing. Now, the jackpot has soared to an estimated $875 million for Saturday night’s upcoming drawing, making it the third-highest amount in prize history, according the Powerball website.

“I’ll take a chance, probably, you know, I’m still young, I’m 85 years old,” said Antonio Panisa, who lives in Reston, Virginia. He got a Powerball ticket at a 7-Eleven that had a million-dollar winner last year.

Panisa has some ideas of what he’ll buy if he wins: “A new car, a new house, a yacht, I’m going to buy everything,” Panisa said.

Robert Dodge of Baltimore, Maryland, told WTOP he also hopes to win the jackpot. “When I see it’s up there like that, I jump on it,” Dodge said.

What would Dodge buy?

“I’d buy me a nice house, a nice car and spread the wealth,” Dodge said.

According to the Powerball website: “If a player wins the jackpot on Saturday night, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $875 million or a lump-sum payment estimated at $441.9 million.”

