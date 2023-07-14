Powerball fever sweeps DC area as the jackpot grows to $875 million

The Powerball Jackpot for Saturday’s drawing will be historically massive, so much so that people around the D.C. area are trying their luck.
There was no winner in Wednesday’s $750 million drawing. Now, the jackpot has soared to an estimated $875 million for Saturday night’s upcoming drawing, making it the third-highest amount in prize history, according the Powerball website.
“I’ll take a chance, probably, you know, I’m still young, I’m 85 years old,” said Antonio Panisa, who lives in Reston, Virginia. He got a Powerball ticket at a 7-Eleven that had a million-dollar winner last year.
Panisa has some ideas of what he’ll buy if he wins: “A new car, a new house, a yacht, I’m going to buy everything,” Panisa said.
Robert Dodge of Baltimore, Maryland, told WTOP he also hopes to win the jackpot. “When I see it’s up there like that, I jump on it,” Dodge said.
What would Dodge buy?
“I’d buy me a nice house, a nice car and spread the wealth,” Dodge said.
According to the Powerball website: “If a player wins the jackpot on Saturday night, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $875 million or a lump-sum payment estimated at $441.9 million.”
