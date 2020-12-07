CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | Arlington Co. accepts funding to distribute vaccine | Latest test results
Home » Business & Finance » Lidl opens two stores…

Lidl opens two stores in Prince George’s County this week

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

December 7, 2020, 8:35 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Lidl is expanding its stores in Maryland with two new stores in Prince George’s County and two more in the Baltimore area. (Courtesy Lidl)

Discount grocer Lidl adds two more stores in the D.C. area this week, opening its newest locations in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

The stores, at 6881 New Hampshire Avenue in Takoma Park and 6111 Livingston Road in Oxon Hill, both open Dec. 9. They bring the total number of Lidl locations in the Washington region to 18 stores.

The German grocery chain has more than 11,000 stores in 32 countries and it established its North American headquarters in Crystal City, Virginia, in 2015 as a base for its planned U.S. expansion.

It now has 120 stores across nine east coast and mid-Atlantic states.

It opened its first store in the D.C. area in Manassas, Virginia, in 2017.

Lidl plans to open an additional 10 stores in Maryland and seven in Virginia.

In addition to the new Prince George’s County locations opening this week, it is also opening two new stores this week in the Baltimore area, in Timonium and Brooklyn Park.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Trump, Congress avert shutdown, buy time for COVID-19 talks

Senate sends Trump defense bill he has vowed to veto

TSA’s move to modern financial system a sign of long-awaited progress for DHS

With little else to agree on, Congress expresses interest in Presidential Transition Act changes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up