Lidl opens two stores in Prince George’s County this week

Discount grocer Lidl adds two more stores in the D.C. area this week, opening its newest locations in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

The stores, at 6881 New Hampshire Avenue in Takoma Park and 6111 Livingston Road in Oxon Hill, both open Dec. 9. They bring the total number of Lidl locations in the Washington region to 18 stores.

The German grocery chain has more than 11,000 stores in 32 countries and it established its North American headquarters in Crystal City, Virginia, in 2015 as a base for its planned U.S. expansion.

It now has 120 stores across nine east coast and mid-Atlantic states.

It opened its first store in the D.C. area in Manassas, Virginia, in 2017.

Lidl plans to open an additional 10 stores in Maryland and seven in Virginia.

In addition to the new Prince George’s County locations opening this week, it is also opening two new stores this week in the Baltimore area, in Timonium and Brooklyn Park.