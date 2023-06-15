Lidl opens in Columbia Heights this month

Discount grocery Lidl will open its newest store in Northwest D.C.'s Columbia Heights neighborhood on Sunday.

The store, located at 3100 14th St. NW, is on the ground floor of the big D.C. USA shopping complex, the District’s largest retail development. It will join big-box retailers Target, DSW and Marshalls, and is one block away from an existing Giant Food in Columbia Heights.

The city had been courting Lidl for a store in D.C. since 2014.

The Columbia Heights store employs 50, with starting pay of $19 per hour plus benefits.

It is now the second store in the District. Lidl’s long-awaited store at Skyland Town Center, in Southeast D.C.’s Ward 7, opened last fall. It was the first new grocer east of the Anacostia River in a decade.

Lidl plans to open its third store in the District this fall, at 4000 Wisconsin Ave. NW, a location that will be just one block from the recently opened Wegmans at the City Ridge mixed-use redevelopment of the former Fannie Mae headquarters.

Lidl has about two dozen locations in the D.C. area now. Its North American headquarters is in Crystal City, Virginia.

