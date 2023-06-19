Truxton Inn in DC permanently closes

Truxton Inn, which helped usher in D.C.’s craft cocktail trend when it opened in 2017, has permanently closed.

Truxton Inn , which helped usher in D.C.’s craft cocktail trend when it opened in 2017, has permanently closed.

The cocktail bar, in D.C.’s Bloomingdale neighborhood at 3rd and Florida Avenue in Northwest, took its name from the nearby Truxton Circle neighborhood. It was known for its extensive menu of classic and creative cocktails, and its intimate setting with paneled walls and leather couches.

Its menu had more than 50 bourbon, rye and whiskey choices alone, in addition to rums, tequila, Mezcal, gin and vodka, as well as snacks and takeout from nearby restaurants.

“We have made the tough decision to close Truxton Inn immediately,” said owner Matthew Weiss in a statement late Friday.

Weiss also hinted at a replacement for the bar at the same location.

“While we are saying goodbye to our beloved cocktail bar, which hosted many celebrations and welcomed wonderful neighbors and guests, it will not be the end of the story at 251 Florida Ave., NW, as we explore bringing a new business and concept to the space in the future,” the statement said.

Truxton Inn grabbed headlines in social media circles in 2017 when it was the stage for one D.C. man’s attempt to have six separate dates in one night, a stunt that backfired.

Weiss also operates McClellan’s Retreat at Florida and Connecticut Avenues in Dupont (named after the nearby statue of Civil War Union General George McClellan), and Capitol Hill Whiskey bar Barrel.

