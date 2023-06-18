Know a teen looking for a summer job? Demand and pay are booming

You might know a teen looking for some money and resume-building experience this summer. The good news is, they may not have to look very hard to earn good cash.

You might know a teen who’s looking for some money and resume-building experience this summer. The good news is, they may not have to look very hard to earn good cash.

Even as the overall economy slows, teen hires for this summer season is one area that’s exploding.

Experts say businesses are looking for everything from camp workers and instructors, to retail and restaurant jobs. Especially with a busy travel/tourist/holiday season expected, staffing for dining, entertainment and other related fields is a top priority.

Many companies are expected to pay teen workers, on average, around 15 bucks an hour, which is up 9% from last summer. Construction work for teens offers almost 18 dollars an hour. That means teens could earn upward of $1,000 per month in summer 2023.

“If you’re a teenage jobseeker out there right now, there’s many opportunities out there. And you should take advantage of them, and quickly. Because they’ll fade, just like summer will,” said Nick Bunker, Director of the North American Economic Research division of hiring website Indeed, on Good Morning America.

The Wall Street Journal recently reported that lifeguards are getting paid even more than office interns this year, amid a nationwide shortage that’s forced many pools to close or limit their hours of operation.

According to Indeed, other jobs that are maybe not as high in demand, but still hiring at a rapid clip are: summer law associates, summer schoolteachers and bank tellers.

