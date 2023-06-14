Starr Hill doubles down on Capital One Center in Tysons

Virginia’s Starr Hill Brewery is doubling down on Tysons, adding a second location at the Capital One Center that will serve as a tap room, restaurant and brewpub.

Starr Hill, based in Crozet, Virginia, opened the Starr Hill Biergarten in 2021 in “The Perch,” an elevated park atop one of the roofs at Capital One’s Tysons headquarters.

For the new Starr Hill Brewpub, Starr Hill has leased 7,600 feet of retail space on the street level under its rooftop biergarten. The brewpub will open in the summer of 2024.

The brewpub will include two separate bars with 20 beers on tap, as well as ciders, wines and cocktails. It will serve pub fare food.

The new location will be large, with 225 seats, an outdoor patio and a 2,000-square-foot mezzanine.

Starr Hill is one of the oldest craft brewers in Virginia. Its original brewery opened in Charlottesville in 1999, sharing space with the Starr Hill Music Hall. It relocated brewing facilities to a former Conagra Foods plant in Crozet in 2005, where it also has a taproom.

Starr Hill also has taprooms in Charlottesville, Roanoke, Lynchburg and Richmond.

Capital One also announced other new additions to the street level retail at its Tysons headquarters, including Stellina Pizzeria, Tex-Mex restaurant Ometeo, Sisters Thai and American restaurant Ox & Rye.

The Perch is a 2.5 acre skypark on top of an 11-story building within the Capital One campus. It includes a large amphitheater and is connected to the 11th floor lobby of the adjacent Watermark Hotel.