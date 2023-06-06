Relocated headquarters boost DC area’s standing on new Fortune 500 list

There are 19 companies with D.C.-area headquarters on this year’s list — up from 17 last year.
Defense contractor Raytheon Technologies moved its headquarters from Waltham, Massachusetts, to Rosslyn last year, and Boeing moved its headquarters from Chicago to Crystal City.
Raytheon ranks No. 57 on this year’s Fortune 500 list, with fiscal 2022 revenue of $67.1 billion. Boeing ranks No. 58, at $66.6 billion.
Fortune technically gives the D.C. metro area credit for the second-largest Fortune 500 company, with Amazon now co-headquartered in Seattle and at HQ2 in Arlington.
This is the 69th year for the Fortune 500 list, with a revenue threshold for making the list of $7.2 billion, up 13% from last year’s list.
Fortune 500 companies represent two-thirds of the U.S. GDP, with $18 trillion in fiscal 2022 revenue. That’s up 13% from the previous year, though total Fortune 500 profits were down 15%, falling for the second time in the past three years.
Women CEOs lead 52 companies on this year’s Fortune 500 companies, a record high. Only eight Fortune 500 companies have Black CEOs.
Here are this year’s D.C.-area companies on the Fortune 500 list:
- No. 2 Amazon
- No. 28 Fannie Mae
- No. 45 Freddie Mac
- No. 57 Raytheon Technologies
- No. 58 Boeing
- No. 60 Lockheed Martin
- No. 105 General Dynamics
- No. 106 Capital One Financial
- No. 113 Northrop Grumman
- No. 132 Danaher Corp.
- No. 192 Marriott International
- No. 225 DXC Technology
- No. 288 Leidos Holdings
- No. 327 AES Corp.
- No. 376 NVR Inc.
- No. 431 Hilton Worldwide
- No. 449 Beacon Roofing Supply
- No. 452 Booz Allen Hamilton
- No. 479 Science Applications International
And the top 10 on this year’s Fortune 500 list:
- Walmart
- Amazon
- Exxon Mobil
- Apple
- United Healthcare Group
- CVS Health
- Berkshire Hathaway
- Alphabet
- McKesson
- Chevron
Here is the full 2023 Fortune 500 list.
