Relocated headquarters boost DC area’s standing on new Fortune 500 list

Amazon's recently opened HQ2 in Pentagon City. (Courtesy Amazon)(Courtesy Amazon)

Boeing and Raytheon have boosted the D.C. metro area’s ranking on the new Fortune 500 list of the largest U.S. companies by revenue.

There are 19 companies with D.C.-area headquarters on this year’s list — up from 17 last year.

Defense contractor Raytheon Technologies moved its headquarters from Waltham, Massachusetts, to Rosslyn last year, and Boeing moved its headquarters from Chicago to Crystal City.

Raytheon ranks No. 57 on this year’s Fortune 500 list, with fiscal 2022 revenue of $67.1 billion. Boeing ranks No. 58, at $66.6 billion.

Fortune technically gives the D.C. metro area credit for the second-largest Fortune 500 company, with Amazon now co-headquartered in Seattle and at HQ2 in Arlington.

This is the 69th year for the Fortune 500 list, with a revenue threshold for making the list of $7.2 billion, up 13% from last year’s list.

Fortune 500 companies represent two-thirds of the U.S. GDP, with $18 trillion in fiscal 2022 revenue. That’s up 13% from the previous year, though total Fortune 500 profits were down 15%, falling for the second time in the past three years.

Women CEOs lead 52 companies on this year’s Fortune 500 companies, a record high. Only eight Fortune 500 companies have Black CEOs.

Here are this year’s D.C.-area companies on the Fortune 500 list:

No. 2 Amazon

No. 28 Fannie Mae

No. 45 Freddie Mac

No. 57 Raytheon Technologies

No. 58 Boeing

No. 60 Lockheed Martin

No. 105 General Dynamics

No. 106 Capital One Financial

No. 113 Northrop Grumman

No. 132 Danaher Corp.

No. 192 Marriott International

No. 225 DXC Technology

No. 288 Leidos Holdings

No. 327 AES Corp.

No. 376 NVR Inc.

No. 431 Hilton Worldwide

No. 449 Beacon Roofing Supply

No. 452 Booz Allen Hamilton

No. 479 Science Applications International

And the top 10 on this year’s Fortune 500 list:

Walmart Amazon Exxon Mobil Apple United Healthcare Group CVS Health Berkshire Hathaway Alphabet McKesson Chevron

Here is the full 2023 Fortune 500 list.