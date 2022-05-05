Report: Boeing to move headquarters to Arlington

Boeing will reportedly relocate its headquarters from Chicago to Arlington, according to the Wall Street Journal, citing sources familiar with the decision.

Boeing Co., a leading defense contractor and one of the world’s two dominant manufacturers of airline planes, is expected to move its headquarters from Chicago to the Washington, D.C., area, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The decision could be announced as soon as later Thursday, according to one of the people. Both spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly before Boeing’s announcement.

Boeing did not immediately comment.

The decision was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Boeing already has a large presence in the D.C. area. Its Defense, Space & Security business is headquartered in Arlington. The company has about 2,400 employees in the D.C. region.

A move to Arlington would put Boeing executives close to officials for their key customer, the Pentagon, as well as the Federal Aviation Administration, which certifies Boeing passenger planes.

While it would be a win for Northern Virginia to add another Fortune 500 headquarters, it likely would not mean a huge influx of jobs.

“They won’t get pushback since their Chicago workforce and industry presence is minimal,” said Richard Aboulafia, an analyst with consultant AeroDynamic Advisory. “Since D.C. is home to their biggest single customer, it makes some sense, but it’s a much less impressive move than going back to Seattle.”

Boeing had 142,000 employees at the end of 2021, including 12% based outside the United States, according to a regulatory filing. The filing did not say how many work in Chicago. The Chicago headquarters housed about 500 employees in 2020.

A relocation for Boeing’s headquarters would be the second in about 20 years. The aerospace giant moved its headquarters from its longtime base in Seattle in 2001.

In 2019, Boeing relocated the headquarters of its Space and Launch operations from Arlington to Titusville, Florida, on Florida’s Space Coast.

Boeing’s roots are in the Seattle area, and it has assembly plants in Washington state and South Carolina. The company moved its headquarters to Chicago in 2001 after an unusually public search that also considered Dallas and Denver.