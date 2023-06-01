If you like scallion pancakes, this new Navy Yard restaurant hits the spot

Any Day Now, a new, all-day restaurant at Navy Yard, is bringing stuffed scallion breakfast pancakes, a sort-of Asian version of a breakfast sandwich, to the Navy Yard.

The new restaurant is from D.C. restaurateur Tim Ma, founder of popular Chinese-American takeout Lucky Danger.

Any Day Now, which is open for breakfast and lunch between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., does business in the former ABC Pony location (Erik Bruner-Yang’s Asian restaurant, which closed last year).

It will add a dinner menu next month.

The breakfast menu includes a long coffee and tea list, and breakfast scallion pancakes, from basic bacon, egg and cheese to kimchi, egg and cheese.

There are also croissants, rolls, pastries and muffins.

Ma has partnered with chef Matt Sperber, whose resume includes Salt Line, for a dinner menu that will include Chinese-five-spiced braised oxtail tagliatelle and a spin on chicken and waffles, with Korean-fried chicken and okonomiyaki-style waffles.

Sperber aims to put a spin on greasy-spoon diner food into what he called “clever, technique-driven dishes.”

Ma’s past restaurants have included Water & Wall and Kyirisan. He is also co-founder of Laoban Dumplings, whose products are in grocery stores nationwide including Whole Foods.

Ma also plans to open a sandwich shop called Chase the Submarine in Arlington and additional locations for Lucky Danger soon, along with new food concepts ExPat and Hippo Taco at the Western Market food hall in Foggy Bottom.