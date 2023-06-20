Arlington-based Raytheon is now RTX

RTX CEO Greg Hayes and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.(Courtesy RTX)

Arlington, Virginia-based defense and aerospace contractor Raytheon Technologies is now just RTX.

RTX chief executive Greg Hayes made the announcement of the corporate name change Monday at the Paris Air Show, where the company also announced an expansion of its aircraft engine division Pratt & Whitney.

The company will invest $206 million to expand its manufacturing facility in Columbus, Georgia, and create 400 new jobs. The facility currently employs 2,000.

The facility produces jet engines for Airbus A220 and A320 jets, among others.

Georgia is a top five exporter of aerospace products in the U.S., totaling $9.2 billion in 2022.

Raytheon relocated its headquarters from Waltham, Massachusetts, to Rosslyn, where it already maintains its Intelligence and Space business, last fall.

“RTX” is already familiar to Raytheon investors. It has been the company’s New York Stock Exchange ticker symbol since Raytheon Company merged with United Technologies in 2020.

Next month, RTX will complete its previously announced realignment of its business segments from four units to three — Collins Aerospace, Raytheon and Pratt & Whitney.

RTX has about 3,500 employees in the D.C. region. Its headquarters move to Rosslyn last year followed Boeing’s decision to move its headquarters from Chicago to Crystal City, putting both contractors side-by-side with competitors headquarters in the D.C. region, including Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics and Northrop Grumman.