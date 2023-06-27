Live Radio
Alexandria Bier Garden bringing German cuisine, weekly events to Va. in July

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

June 27, 2023, 7:33 AM

Village Bauhaus in Old Town Alexandria, Virginia, will reopen as Alexandria Bier Garden on July 14 under new ownership and with a new look.

Restaurateurs Fito Garcia, August Campo and Michael Ciuffardi bought the building at 710 King St. last fall. They operate Peruvian chicken restaurant Inca Social in Arlington and Vienna. Garcia is also co-owner of Courthaus Social beer garden in Arlington, and High Side in Fairfax City.

Construction is also underway on a rooftop patio at the Alexandria Bier Garden location, which will open in time for Oktoberfest this fall.

Alexandria Bier Garden will feature German beers, including Hofbrau, Weihenstephan, Schofferhofer and Paulaner.

Ciuffardi serves as executive chef. The menu will highlight German favorites, along with “global fusion dishes” like Alexandria Stir Fry, a version of the Peruvian dish Lomo Saltado, and Wurst Gebraatener Reis, a fried rice with German sausage and fried eggs.

The new owners plan weekly specials and events, including comedy night on Mondays, ladies night on Thursdays, two-liter boots for $5 on Fridays and live music on weekends.

“We are so excited that Alexandria Bier Garden will be home to Old Town’s only rooftop to offer a full bar, dining experience and live music,” Garcia said.

The King Street location is a busy block for restaurants and bars, including Murphy’s Grand Irish Pub, The Light Horse Bar and Restaurant, Thai Signature Local and King’s Ransom.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

