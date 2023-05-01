New Taste of Tysons Corner features samples from over 40 restaurants

If you're fast, you might be able to get a bite from more than 40 Tysons Corner Center restaurants on Saturday, May 6.

The inaugural Taste of Tysons Corner Center, at Tysons Corner Center, runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. next Saturday, but food sampling is from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

General Admission is free, including as many tasting tents as you can get to in that first hour. For $25, access to a VIP tent is included, with an oyster bar, and a beer and wine tasting, among others.

From 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., there is a chance to learn a few things from chefs — maybe even how to roll your own sushi.

“There will be live chef demos from a number of our restaurants, including Barrel & Bushel, Seasons 52, Shake Shack, and Wasabi, who will be showing how they make their signature dishes and offering samples to the crowd,” said Lindsay Petak, senior marketing manager at Tysons Corner Center.

The Tysons restaurant scene has grown, perhaps as quickly as Tysons itself in recent years. And, so has Tysons Corner Center.

“Tysons as a whole has seen a whole restaurant resurgence. Tysons Center alone has 53 restaurants and retailers with food offerings,” Petak said.

The Taste of Tysons Corner event is being held at Tysons Plaza, which connects the Tysons Metro stop to the Hyatt Regency and Tysons Corner Center. The eight-year-old plaza gets a yearlong workout.

“It’s an elevated events space. All year long, we do events and programs out there. We have concerts, movies, art classes, dance lessons and yoga,” said Petak.

The list of restaurants participating in Taste of Tysons Corner, as well as other details about the event including live music, can be found online.