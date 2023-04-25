PLAY starts nonstop flights from Dulles to Iceland this week

Discount airline PLAY will start offering nonstop flights from Dulles International Airport to Iceland on Wednesday.

The Iceland-based startup will operate daily flights using Airbus A320 and A321 aircrafts. PLAY calls D.C. the fourth-largest U.S. market for travel to Reykjavik.

PLAY launched its first U.S. fights from BWI Marshall Airport in April 2022. It has since added nonstop flights from Boston and New York. It expects to fly as many as 1.7 million U.S. passengers this year.

For its Dulles debut, the airline said travelers at Dulles and BWI can save 20% on fares to Iceland, if the trip is booked by April 26. It also applies to connecting destinations in Europe, including Copenhagen, Dublin, London and Paris.

A check on fares from Dulles to Reykjavik for a sample trip from April 29 to May 5 returned a roundtrip basic fare of about $480. It was not clear if the discount was applied.

PLAY was formed by two former executives of the defunct WOW Airlines.

Iceland Air also flies nonstop from Dulles to Iceland’s capital.