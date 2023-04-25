2023 NFL DRAFT: How to watch | Draft fashion over time | Washington's draft day blueprint | DC Sports Huddle previews NFL Draft | Washington's draft finds, busts
Live Radio
Home » Business & Finance » PLAY starts nonstop flights…

PLAY starts nonstop flights from Dulles to Iceland this week

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

April 25, 2023, 12:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Discount airline PLAY will start its new Dulles to Iceland nonstops April 26. (Courtesy PLAY)

Discount airline PLAY will start offering nonstop flights from Dulles International Airport to Iceland on Wednesday.

The Iceland-based startup will operate daily flights using Airbus A320 and A321 aircrafts. PLAY calls D.C. the fourth-largest U.S. market for travel to Reykjavik.

PLAY launched its first U.S. fights from BWI Marshall Airport in April 2022. It has since added nonstop flights from Boston and New York. It expects to fly as many as 1.7 million U.S. passengers this year.

For its Dulles debut, the airline said travelers at Dulles and BWI can save 20% on fares to Iceland, if the trip is booked by April 26. It also applies to connecting destinations in Europe, including Copenhagen, Dublin, London and Paris.

A check on fares from Dulles to Reykjavik for a sample trip from April 29 to May 5 returned a roundtrip basic fare of about $480. It was not clear if the discount was applied.

PLAY was formed by two former executives of the defunct WOW Airlines.

Iceland Air also flies nonstop from Dulles to Iceland’s capital.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up