Live Radio
Home » Business & Finance » Want your own co-working…

Want your own co-working desk? DC’s expensive for that

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

March 2, 2023, 9:25 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The rise of gig workers — in general, professionals breaking out on their own with self-owned businesses and remote work — continues to fuel growth for co-working companies.

But the prices members pay vary widely from city to city — and D.C. is near the top, especially for those who want their own desk.

CoWorkingCafe.com reports the median price for a dedicated desk in the D.C. region is the fifth highest among metro areas, at $412 per month. That’s more than double what it is in Indianapolis at $204 per month for the same subscription.

Santa Barbara, California, tops the list for dedicated workspace, averaging $475 per month.

The D.C. region is also among the most expensive when it comes to open workspaces, or shared workstations, averaging $200 per month. A total of 14 metropolitan areas tied for the lowest median price for open workspaces — just $93 a month — including Silicon Valley, Philadelphia and Las Vegas.

The D.C. area has a total of 161 active co-working offices operated by several different company across the District and the suburbs.

CoWorkingCafe.com’s tool below lets you compare co-working space costs by city:

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Latest News | Local News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up