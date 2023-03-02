Want your own co-working desk? DC’s expensive for that

Co-working prices members pay vary widely from city to city — and D.C. is near the top, especially for those who want their own desk.

The rise of gig workers — in general, professionals breaking out on their own with self-owned businesses and remote work — continues to fuel growth for co-working companies.

CoWorkingCafe.com reports the median price for a dedicated desk in the D.C. region is the fifth highest among metro areas, at $412 per month. That’s more than double what it is in Indianapolis at $204 per month for the same subscription.

Santa Barbara, California, tops the list for dedicated workspace, averaging $475 per month.

The D.C. region is also among the most expensive when it comes to open workspaces, or shared workstations, averaging $200 per month. A total of 14 metropolitan areas tied for the lowest median price for open workspaces — just $93 a month — including Silicon Valley, Philadelphia and Las Vegas.

The D.C. area has a total of 161 active co-working offices operated by several different company across the District and the suburbs.

CoWorkingCafe.com’s tool below lets you compare co-working space costs by city: